New Sales Workshop 'Extreme Business Growth' In Las Vegas

“For over three decades, I've helped transform sales of businesses any size worldwide,” said Dominik Tarolli, award-winning entrepreneur and founder of WinInTheUSA“Now, we are bringing that same passion and expertise to help business owners break through limitations and unlock their full sales potential all while enjoying family vacation time in Las Vegas.”

Extreme Business Growth workshop provides a roadmap through WinInTheUSA's proprietary scalable sales system. Four new dates just dropped for this summer in Las Vegas: June 19th, June 20th, June 21st, and July 3rd, 2024 (attendance by application only).

“Our scalable sales system provides everything you need to gain control, create freedom, and scale your business in any economy,” Tarolli stated.“It's designed for entrepreneurs and startups ready to transform their sales and ultimately more sales means less stress.”

Extreme Business Growth officially launches June 19, 2024 in Las Vegas.

For more details, further dates, and application, visit

About Dominik Tarolli and WinInTheUSA:

WinInTheUSA is a leading sales training and community for entrepreneurs that aspire to scale to $1,000,000 in sales.

Dominik Tarolli is an award-winning entrepreneur, international technology executive, investor, digital shaper, author, and board member. He had the rare opportunity to work with hundreds of the smartest and most successful businesses as well as billionaires around the world in every market you can dream of. He has a multicultural and multilingual business background, spent most of his career in Central Europe and the United States.

Learn more:

