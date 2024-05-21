EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Battery cooling systems for new e-buses: technotrans secures major order

Battery cooling systems for new e-buses: technotrans secures major order

Large-volume order in the high single-digit million euro range

Series production of battery thermal management systems (BTMS) for several e-bus series Growth accelerator in technotrans' focus market Energy Management and milestone in the road vehicles segment Sassenberg, 21 May 2024 - Strong growth impulse in the field of electromobility - with a long-term perspective: technotrans has won a major order from a well-known European electric bus manufacturer for the series production of battery thermal management systems (BTMS) in the high single-digit million euro range. The mobile solution will be used in several new e-bus series. technotrans has been involved as a technology partner from the very beginning and supplies a total of three production sites in France and the Czech Republic. The aim of the thermal management specialist is to further consolidate the collaboration as a long-term supplier. "This order marks another milestone for us in the field of e-mobility. With our BTMS for modern e-buses, we have developed a competitive series product for road transport," says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. "This demonstrates our ability to deliver innovative and qualified solutions within a short period of time and thus meet the high demands of this market." The project is one of technotrans' largest orders to date in the road vehicle business. Production and delivery will already take place in 2024. The collaboration began with the development and qualification of the prototype. In a close and cooperative exchange between the two engineering departments, the thermal management specialist developed a BTMS tailored precisely to the e-bus series. The technotrans systems ensure the operational safety of the vehicles by cooling the battery and are particularly energy-efficient. Speed-controlled components sustainably reduce the CO2 footprint. "With this successful collaboration, we are once again demonstrating our expertise in the field of e-mobility. technotrans has the engineering and production capacities to make an important long-term contribution to the decarbonisation of the transport sector together with our customer," emphasizes Michael Finger. "At the same time, we are further expanding our strong position in this dynamic future market and generating sustainable growth as a result."



About technotrans SE: technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company's core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 18 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the 5 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centers), Healthcare & Analytics, Print and Laser. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, refurbishment, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs 1,600 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 262.1 million for the 2023 financial year.

