Chairman Chen Zhi And Prince Holding Group Win Dual Awards At Global Brand Awards 2024

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2024 -Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , Chairman of Prince Holding Group, has been honored with the prestigious Visionary Leader Award for the second consecutive year at the Global Brand Awards 2024. Simultaneously, Prince Holding Group has received the "Best CSR Program" award for its transformative Chen Zhi Scholarship initiative, highlighting the Group's commitment to corporate social responsibility.









Under Chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi's leadership, Prince Holding Group has adhered to international standards, expanding into real estate, financial services, and consumer services, solidifying its status as one of Cambodia's leading business groups.

As a prominent figure in Cambodian entrepreneurship, Chairman Chen Zhi has significantly shaped the country's economic landscape. Under his stewardship, Prince Group has adhered to international standards, diversifying into sectors such as real estate development, financial services, and consumer services. This strategic expansion has solidified Prince Group's status as one of Cambodia's leading business groups.



In addition to his business acumen, Chairman Chen Zhi is renowned for his philanthropic contributions, primarily through Prince Foundation. The Group's philanthropic arm has initiated over 250 projects, positively affecting more than 1.2 million individuals and donating upwards of US$16 million. In 2023 alone, Prince Foundation has invested approximately three-quarters of a million dollars.



Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Holding Group, highlighted the significance of these accolades, stating, "These awards at the Global Brand Awards 2024 underscore our unwavering commitment to excellence and social responsibility. Under Chairman Chen Zhi's visionary leadership and through initiatives like the Chen Zhi Scholarship program, we are dedicated to fostering Cambodia's future leaders and innovators."



The Chen Zhi Scholarship program , endorsed by H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth, and Sports, commits $2 million to support 400 Cambodian university students over seven years. The program offers financial aid and practical experience, providing internships and career opportunities in fields such as civil engineering, media communications, and hospitality.



These awards not only recognize the unique approach of the Chen Zhi Scholarship program, which blends academic support with real-world experience, but also highlight Prince Group's role as a catalyst in promoting economic growth and educational advancement in Cambodia.



The Global Brand Awards was established to honor outstanding performances and recognize excellence across various industries. These prestigious awards identify and celebrate industry leaders who excel in their fields, providing a platform to acknowledge their achievements.







