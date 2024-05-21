Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Announces Key Operational Highlights As Part Of First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Clene presented clinical data at the 2024 American Academy of Neurology (“AAN”) Annual Meeting, demonstrating that long-term CNM-Au8® treatment resulted in significant evidence of repair and remyelination across multiple paraclinical endpoints

Clene entered into a sub-award grant agreement with Columbia University under the previously announced National Institute of Health (“NIH”) Grant Clene announced the publication of“Protein Corona Composition of Gold Nanocatalysts” in the ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science journal

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) and multiple sclerosis (“MS”), along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., recently announced its first quarter 2024 financial results and provided an important update on the CNM-Au8 clinical program for MS ( ).

In April, Clene presented clinical data at the 2024 AAN Annual Meeting, demonstrating that long-term CNM-Au8 treatment resulted in significant evidence of repair and remyelination across multiple paraclinical endpoints. Those participants initially randomized to CNM-Au8 treatment showed...

