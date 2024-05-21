Web3mediabreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Announces Explorer Seminars To Facilitate Connections, Mentorship Between Students And Top Faculty

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, has unveiled its Amesite Explorer Seminars, a program that offers high school students an opportunity to engage directly with faculty from the nation's top universities and colleges; those relationships are specifically designed to enhance college admissions. According to the announcement, the seminars“provide mentorship in creating timely, original work addressing today's most pressing societal issues.” The seminars, which are delivered on Amesite's cutting-edge tech platform, help participants gain invaluable insights and support while also building significant relationships with educators. The Explorer Seminars take full advantage of artificial intelligence (“AI”) to streamline administrative tasks for faculty, thereby enabling them to focus on meaningful engagement with seminar participants.“Focusing on the most cutting-edge subjects and leveraging the latest technology, our seminars create an unparalleled learning experience,” said Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry in the press release.“We are committed to excellence in learning in all sectors, benefiting students, expanding the impact of faculty and driving shareholder value by delivering innovative and in-demand educational solutions on our tech.”

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite, an education-tech SaaS company, offers its proprietary learning platform and content services to deploy affordable and effective artificial intelligence (“AI”) for white-labeled online learning programs for colleges and universities. The company's technology platform leverages cutting-edge AI to offer an innovative out-of-the box, AI-powered learning ecosystem, complete with 24/7 learner support, up-to-date content and ready-to-go programs to quickly deploy and generate revenue. With the announcement of NurseMagic(TM), Amesite has entered the business-to-consumer (“B2C”) AI-app market. Amesite has also announced its intention to deliver other apps on its infrastructure including a public safety app that offers training and preparedness for active shooter response. For more information about the company, please visit .

