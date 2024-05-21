Biomednewsbreaks Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Schedules Live Investor Webinar, Q&A Session

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) , a developer of transdermal pharmaceuticals and technology, will be spotlighted in an upcoming webinar, hosted by RedChip Companies. The event is slated for May 30, 2024, and will begin at 4:15 p.m. ET. Nutriband chair Serguei Melnik and CEO Gareth Sheridan will present during the event, which will provide key information for investors regarding current operations and upcoming milestones.

About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating its AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. For more information about the company, please visit

