ECGI Holdings Inc. (ECGI) Is 'One To Watch'

ECGI Holdings is a diversified holding company with a distinctive portfolio comprising viticulture and luxury brands

The company in 2023 made a strategic investment in Pacific Saddlery, a premier manufacturer and retailer of luxury equestrian tack, apparel and accessories

In 2024, ECGI Holdings' 40-acre Lake County, California, property was approved by Evolve vacation rental management as Vintner's Caldera Ranch, a luxurious short-term rental destination In 2024, the company introduced Pacific Saddlery's new mobile retail boutique at specific equestrian events as a highlight of its future outlook

ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI)

is a diversified holding company with a distinctive portfolio encompassing viticulture and luxury fashion. The company owns and manages a five-acre vineyard in Lake County, California, specializing in cultivating the Petite Sirah varietal, known for its bold and rich character, aligning with the growing demand for unique and high-quality wine experiences.

In the fashion sector, ECGI has strategically invested in Pacific Saddlery, a premier manufacturer and retailer of luxury equestrian tack, apparel and accessories. This unique blend of wine and fashion investments reflects ECGI Holdings' commitment to delivering sophistication and...

