(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO) , a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel formulations and drug-delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, is reporting on results from a study that has identified a potential new drug formulation that could extend the remission period and prevent relapse in individuals dealing with depression. According to the announcement, the study was conducted under Silo Pharma's sponsored research agreement with Columbia University. The possible drug formulation targets biochemical pathways associated with mood regulation and indicated

potential for marked improvements in patient mood stability without side effects that are often associated with existing antidepressants.“The recently completed study demonstrated marked improvements in mood stability, which we see as a potentially significant development for combatting depression and preventing relapse,” said Silo Pharma CEO Eric Weisblum in the press release.“While advancing our SPC-15 program in post-traumatic stress disorder ('PTSD') to the clinic remains our top pipeline priority, we are excited about these encouraging new results and the additional potential for treating millions of people affected by depression which could ultimately expand our pipeline.”

About Silo Pharma Inc.

Silo Pharma is a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions and central nervous system (“CNS”) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug-delivery systems. The company's lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”) and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release, ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo's two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (“MS”). Silo's research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with Columbia University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore. For more information about the company, visit .

