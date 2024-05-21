Starthing Group Aids In The Intelligent Modernization Of Amusement Equipment In Southeast Asia

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Summary:

The StarThing Group's overseas intelligent business opportunity salon has concluded successfully, with plans to promote localized product and service systems to help overseas customers simplify management and make quick payments.







(Photo | StarThing Overseas Customer Salon Group Photo)

Recently, StarThing Group successfully held a salon event in Guangzhou themed“ Intelligent Business Opportunities:Streamlined Management,Rapid Payments ,” inviting amusement equipment operators from Southeast Asia to explore strategies and future business opportunities in intelligent operations.

As a leading enterprise in the global intelligent self-service equipment SaaS field, StarThing Group has over 3 million online devices , covering more than 660 cities and regions both domestically and internationally. StarThing Group is actively expanding into the Southeast Asian market, planning to promote localized product and service systems to meet the wave of intelligent upgrades with local customers.







(Photo | StarThing Organizes Overseas Customers to Visit the Exhibition Hall)

StarThing has launched a mobile payment management solution that integrates international QR payment and remote management kits , along with other intelligent communication technologies. This solution can be applied to self-service devices such as coin exchange machines, claw machines, capsule toy machines, and massage chairs, aiming to help businesses achieve more efficient equipment management .

This solution not only simplifies the payment process for users but also allows businesses to monitor equipment operation status anytime, anywhere through the SaaS system and mobile applications, thereby improving operational efficiency .







(Photo | StarThing Overseas Mobile Payment Management Solution)

The Southeast Asian market is experiencing rapid growth in electronic wallet payments and the number of self-service devices, with the number of self-service devices expected to exceed 4 million in the next few years, providing a huge market opportunity for StarThing Group.

Currently, StarThing's mobile payment management solution is connected to more than 30 international mainstream wallets and is supported in countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, as well as the Hong Kong and Macao regions.







(Photo | StarThing Overseas Customer Salon Event Scene)

At present, amusement equipment in the Southeast Asian region still relies on the“cash for coins” model, and the operational management systems are not well developed. Many operators have expressed that“ it is difficult to reconcile accounts and prevent employee embezzlement .”

In response to this, the Chairman and CEO of StarThing Group has stated that the company will provide customized local solutions for overseas customers to assist them in managing equipment intelligently and operating data effectively , thereby addressing the operational challenges faced by operators.







(Photo | StarThing's Overseas Customers Visit a Chinese Claw Machine Store)

Looking forward, StarThing Group will continue to increase investment in the research and development of overseas technology products , committed to promoting Southeast Asian businesses to embrace intelligent management and achieve sustained business growth.

Conclusion:

StarThing's overseas payment management system has officially gone live. We welcome Southeast Asian businesses to discuss cooperation and explore the endless possibilities brought by intelligent management. For more information, please visit our official website at