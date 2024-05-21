Linyi County, Linjian Town: Cherry Trees In Full Bloom, Perfect Time For Picking

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) In the month of May, in Damaitan Village of Linjian Town, the scenery is picturesque with beautiful mountains and clear waters. Among the lush green foliage, branches are adorned with tender and plump red cherries, sparkling like pearls and agate, attracting visitors who come to enjoy the scenery, pick cherries, and taste their deliciousness.







Linjian Town is a prime production area for high-quality Yimeng cherries and is renowned as the“Hometown of Yimeng Cherries” and“Cherry Town.” The cherries in Linjian are irrigated with mountain spring water, resulting in large-sized cherries with small pits, juicy and sweet flesh, vibrant red color, and abundant nutrients. In 2022, they were recognized as a nationally designated“Famous, Special, and Excellent” agricultural product by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. After years of cultivation and improvement, Linjian Town now boasts more than ten cherry varieties, including Meizao, Hongdeng, Brooks, and Dazi. The cherries are available on the market in mid to late May each year. This has formed an integrated industry chain comprising“cherry planting base + premium picking orchard + professional cooperative + farmers + sales platform,” gradually becoming a vital pillar industry for agricultural economic growth, rural development, and farmers' income improvement in Linjian.







Damaitan Village is a national AA-level scenic area, surrounded by mountains on all sides. With magnificent rock formations and captivating landscapes, it offers visitors the opportunity to experience a mini-vacation, leisurely relaxation, and a slow-paced lifestyle. Visitors can enjoy cherry picking, appreciate the beautiful scenery, and explore the folk cultural heritage market. The pristine natural beauty and diverse activities leave people refreshed and reluctant to leave.







Moving forward, Linjian Town will continue to leverage the abundant tourism resources of Damaitan Village to enhance the“Shanshui Linjian · Cherry Town” tourism brand. Starting with the cherry industry, efforts will be made to expand and strengthen the production of high-quality agricultural products such as matsutake mushrooms, peanut butter, golden pears, and dried sweet potatoes. This will promote industrial efficiency and increase farmers' income, transforming cultural advantages and tourism resources into economic advantages. By leveraging the tourism industry, it will contribute to rural revitalization and inject new vitality into the development of Linjian.





