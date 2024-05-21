(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On May 18th, the Qingyun Energy Equipment and 16th Small Commodities Expo opened at the Zhongqing International Smart Logistics Park in China. This year's expo saw the participation of 109 companies from both within and outside the province, showcasing over a thousand brands, surpassing the scale of previous editions. The expo is becoming a comprehensive platform for the development and upgrading of industries and consumer goods in Qingyun, serving as an important gateway for high-quality products to enter the international market.







Under the theme“Smart Green Energy, Lighting the Future,” the expo featured a representation of over 20% of new energy enterprises. During the event, the China Qingyun Finished Oil Circulation Industry Association was launched, and a covenant for honest business practices was announced. The opening ceremony also marked the initiation of green new energy supporting facilities construction, with the signing of contracts for 12 key projects related to energy supply chain collection, charging and swapping energy infrastructure, among others, with a total investment exceeding 2.5 billion yuan. The expo also hosted the Jing-Jin-Ji-Lu-Jin Smart Energy Innovation and Development Conference, where industry experts provided guidance and suggestions to discuss the future development of the sector.







The exhibition venue was bustling with crowds. Electric vehicles, charging stations, power batteries, fuel dispensers, AI intelligent products... the array of products was diverse, with petroleum equipment and new energy equipment for electric power complementing each other. Various small commodities, Yellow River fair exhibits, and local specialty products from Qingyun were also showcased.

In recent years, Qingyun County has launched a“campaign to become a strong industrial county,” aiming at the forefront of the market, actively attracting investment, and making lithium-sodium new energy the“number one industry.” With high-standard planning and high-level construction of industrial parks, the county has extended the industrial chain through investment attraction and cultivation. Since 2022, a total of 32 projects, including Jinli Exchange, Zhongke Yibo, and Green Energy Universe, have been introduced and nurtured, covering the entire industry chain, including battery materials, cells, energy storage, backend applications, and cascaded recycling.







Qingyun will thoroughly implement the requirements of the 'Shandong Consumption Promotion Year,' accelerate the transformation and upgrading of commerce and logistics through this expo, connect the entire industrial chain of energy equipment and small commodities production and supply, further activate elements of commerce and logistics, and expedite the construction of a renowned commercial city in China,” said Liu Tao, Secretary of the Qingyun County Party Committee in his speech.