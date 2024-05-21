DP World Certifiedtm By Great Place To Work® At Several Locations Across The Americas

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2024 /3BL/ - DP World , a global leader in supply chain solutions, announces that six business units have been CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work® in the Americas: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Peru.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. These certifications evaluate companies on their ability to foster positive and sustainable workplace conditions and are based entirely on survey responses from current DP World employees.

The survey found that over 80% of respondents are proud to be part of the DP World team and have a positive opinion of the company's corporate image. Respondents highlighted diversity and inclusion as among the core themes most valued in the workplace.

Brian Enright, CEO, DP World Americas, said:“We are honored to be recognized by Great Place To Work. At DP World, we believe that providing a workplace culture that empowers and inspires our employees to reach their full potential is essential to attract and retain top talent. This acknowledgment is especially meaningful as it reflects our ongoing commitment to our ambitious growth strategy across the Americas. This award is a true testament to all our employees' hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence.”

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work, said:“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that DP World stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

