Crown Holdings Celebrates International Women's Day 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) Embracing the inspire inclusion theme of International Women's Day 2024, several sites across our global network have spent the week celebrating the event locally:



In Peterborough, U.K., individual employees received personalized recognition for their accomplishments and contributions to their team.

In Valencia, Spain, female and male colleagues alike donned a IWD edition of a traditional Spanish scarf to show solidarity with one another.

In the Middle East, plants hosted round-table discussions focused on improving the female experience in the workforce. In Kechnec, Slovakia and across other locations, employees gathered to watch our internal IWD webinars, focused on various topics aimed to empower women.

These activities represent just a few of the ways our teams are honoring the women within Crown. We are thrilled to see such positive action around IWD and are hopeful we can carry this momentum forward throughout this year and beyond.

