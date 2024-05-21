Lab Week 2024 Deepika Kumar

(MENAFN- 3BL) Quest colleagues from coast-to-coast marked Lab Week 2024 with a week full of activities to celebrate our medical laboratory professionals and pathologists. As part of the celebration, we also featured highlights of the professional journeys of Quest colleagues from across the country.

From Lab Assistant to Associate Scientist

11 years at Quest

Southwest Region - Lewisville, Texas

Q: What did you initially want out of your career?

Deepika: Initially, I wanted to work and wanted to be independent.

Q: How has what you wanted changed over the years?

Deepika: Over the years, I realized working in cytogenetics makes me happy and keeps me motivated alongside achieving financial independence.

Q: Did you ever take any risks with taking on a new role, and were you encouraged to move into different roles, or did you move on your own?

Deepika: Yes, I did take risks with taking on a new role, as all my new roles has new learning demands, but I enjoyed every bit of it. Also, I am glad I took those risks/challenges.

Q: What tools or offerings from Quest did you utilize to help you in your career progression? (tuition reimbursement, EMPower trainings, etc.)

Deepika : EMPower training, onsite-trainings, and peoples' belief in my hard work and dedication.

Q: What advice would you give to someone who desires more from their current career?

Deepika: Keep looking for opportunities, projects- and never be afraid of taking risks. It might be hard at the beginning, but with your hard work and dedication, you can achieve whatever you are looking for.

Q: Which of our 5Cs do you connect with most, and why? (Customer First, Care, Collaboration, Continuous Improvement, Curiosity)

Deepika: I connect and believe in all the 5Cs, but if I must choose one, it will be continuous improvement. I believe if you keep looking for ideas and keep working hard, it will definitely improve your work and bring lots of confidence and contentment to your life.

Q: Is there anything else you would like to share?

Deepika: I believe my journey from a Lab Assistant to the current role of Associate Scientist is a testament to the growth and opportunities within our team. I started as a Lab Assistant, where my passion for technology and eagerness to learn quickly became evident. With guidance and with hard work, I gradually transitioned into a technical role. Their belief in my abilities and willingness to provide opportunities alongside my commitment to growth played a pivotal role in my professional development. As I embraced the challenges of a Lead Tech position, I continued to learn and contribute to various projects. The collaborative environment and mentorship I received allowed me to excel in my role. I am thrilled to have achieved the position of Associate Scientist. I am grateful to my entire team for fostering an environment that encourages learning and growth. I am proud to be part of a company that values its employees and provides avenues for advancement.