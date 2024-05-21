A Day In The Life At The Points Of Light Conference

(MENAFN- 3BL) Meet Sheriee...

Have you ever wondered what a typical day in the life is like at the Points of Light Conference ? Meet our (fictional) friend, Sheriee Steinbach, a corporate social impact manager at a Fortune 1000 company. This is what a full day of conference could look like for a CSR leader.

Sheriee is diving into her very first Points of Light Conference. It's already been an action-packed two days since kicking things off Tuesday evening followed by a full day of learning and networking on Wednesday all the way through the Food Truck Festival . With a spring in her step, she starts Thursday morning with a large iced coffee to give her the energy she needs for a full day of education and inspiration.

She takes a walk to Civic Park and participates briefly in the service project before making her way to the Civic Talk: Trusted AI for Good . She's started using AI to support her volunteer recruitment materials but wants to learn more about its potential for amplifying civic action.

Next, she heads off to her first workshop of the day, Corporate Volunteer - Building Your Employee Engagement Roadmap , on connecting volunteer leadership with professional development, which she knows will have takeaways to share with her HR leaders.

Afterward, Sheriee meets up with her colleagues who attended different workshops to maximize their time on-site. They walk together to the Business Leader Luncheon to hear from fellow corporate social impact leaders on driving people-powered change through employee engagement activities. She leaves the room invigorated and ready for the afternoon.

Sheriee wraps up learning for the day in a late afternoon workshop called Building Transformational Mentorship Programs: Women in the Workforce . Her ERG counterpart is always looking for new ways and new partnerships that will drive increased access to careers and professional opportunities for underrepresented groups. Bringing these insights back will help deepen their partnership.

After attending the Service as an Act of Faith panel and dinner hosted by Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston, she heads back to her hotel room for a good night's rest. She's taken copious notes over the past two days and is excited to share them with her team. She knows the last day will be just as rewarding and can't wait to get back to the office with actionable ideas and a wealth of new contacts.

Join Sheriee and Others Like You

The Points of Light Conference offers attendees 2.5 days of programming, 70+ workshops led by industry experts and a chance to network with over 1,000 attendees. View the conference agenda to plan your days of learning, networking and inspiration, and book your room by May 29 to receive a special conference rate.

