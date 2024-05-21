Summer Bliss! 7 easy steps to make the perfect Mango Shake

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Crafting the perfect mango shake is a delightful and refreshing treat, especially on hot days. With ripe mangoes, milk, a touch of sweetness, and ice, you can create a creamy, delicious beverage in just a few steps. Whether you enjoy it plain or with added flavors, a mango shake is a simple yet indulgent way to savor the season's best fruit

Select ripe, fragrant mangoes for the best flavor. Varieties like Alphonso, Ataulfo, or Kent are ideal for shakes due to their sweetness and smooth texture

Wash the mangoes thoroughly under running water. Peel the skin and remove the flesh from the pit. Cut the mango flesh into chunks

For a basic mango shake, you'll need ripe mangoes, milk (or a milk substitute like almond milk for a vegan option), sugar or honey

In a blender, combine the mango chunks and milk in the desired ratio. Start with a 1:1 ratio and adjust according to your preference for thickness

Taste the blended mixture. If the mangoes are not sweet enough, you can add a tablespoon of sugar or honey and blend again until fully incorporated

Drop in a handful of ice cubes into the blender. Ice cubes not only help chill the shake but also give it a thicker consistency

Pour the mango shake into glasses. For an extra touch, you can garnish with a slice of mango or a sprinkle of ground cardamom or cinnamon