Asianet News Digital Clocks 110% Yoy Audience Growth, Highest Amongst Top 15 National Digital News Publishers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Asianetnews has reported 110% audience growth in FY'24 as per the latest ComScore report for digital news publishers. This positions the brand as the leader in audience growth rate among its peers.



Asianetnews, a brand owned by Asianxt Digital Technologies operates in 8 languages namely Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, English, Bangla and the recently launched Marathi edition. This audience growth firmly establishes its position as one of India's leading digital news publishers. Addiitionally, the growth in monthly active users was accompanied by an 80% increase in Page Views, the second highest in the category.



Highlighting the efforts that went behind the achievement, Mr. Samarth Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, commented“We have made huge strides from being a dominant regional player to a leading National digital media organisation and this is proven by our phenomenal YoY growth story. Big thanks and credit to all our team members and partners to deliver such phenomenal results in the most efficient manner, especially considering several challenges arising due to multiple updates in search algorithms, market conditions and other factors.”

Congratulating the team for this achievement, Mr. Neeraj Kohli, Chief Executive Officer, added,“We mark another season of success in our Digital Business, which is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and adaptation. Our sustained success underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our growing Pan-India audience and solidifying our position as leading digital publisher. This remarkable growth reinforces our relentless pursuit of excellence and our ability to stay ahead in a dynamic digital landscape”.

About Asianxt Digital Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Asianxt Digital Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a media-tech company catering to pan-India & international audiences across Digital, Television, Print, and Music platforms. The Asianxt brand – Asianetnews have an estimated monthly audience exceeding 110 million and nearly 30 million social media followers across 8 languages including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali beside MyNation in English & Hindi.