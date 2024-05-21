Mango to Banana: 5 fruit Raitas to try THIS Summer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Beat the summer heat with these refreshing and delicious fruit raitas! Combining the cooling properties of yogurt with the sweetness and tanginess of seasonal fruits, these five raita recipes-Mango, Pomegranate, Banana, Watermelon, and Pineapple-are perfect for a light, nutritious, and flavorful addition to any meal. Enjoy the burst of flavors and stay cool
Mix diced mangoes with yogurt, add roasted cumin powder, salt, and black salt to taste. Garnish with chopped mint leaves
Combine pomegranate seeds with yogurt. Add roasted cumin powder, salt, and chaat masala. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves
Mix sliced bananas with yogurt. Add honey, chopped almonds, and cardamom powder. For extra richness, you can add a pinch of saffron soaked in warm milk
Mix diced watermelon with yogurt. Add roasted cumin powder, salt, and chopped green chilies (if using). Garnish with chopped mint leaves
Combine chopped pineapple with yogurt. Add roasted cumin powder, salt, and chopped green chilies (if using). Garnish with grated coconut
