Will Visit Sandeshkhali After Trinamool's Victory In Basirhat: Mamata Banerjee

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 21 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that she will visit Sandeshkhali only after Trinamool Congress wins the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat in North 24 Parganas district under which the Sandeshkhali Assembly segment falls.

“I will visit Sandeshkhali soon after our party candidate from Basirhat, Haji Nurul Islam, gets elected. Nurul has always been my favourite. I like him because he never differentiates between people based on religion. He always has a smile on his face,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an election meeting at Basirhat in support of Nurul Islam on Tuesday.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of hatching a fresh plot to create tension in Sandeshkhali.

After the 'fake' reports of sexual harassment of women in Sandeshkhali, the BJP is now trying to create tension over temples there, she claimed.

“I have got some specific information about BJP's Plan B, which includes attempts to create tension over religious places. I request all of you not to get trapped in this plot,” the Chief Minister said.

Banerjee also claimed that the BJP will be ousted from power after the Lok Sabha elections.

“They only know how to spread false propaganda. They are constantly saying that everyone in Trinamool Congress is a thief. But they are the most notorious thieves in the entire country,” the Chief Minister said.