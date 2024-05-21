T20 World Cup: Litton Das Hopeful Of Returning To Form With 'Careless Attitude'

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, May 21 (IANS) Despite struggling to score runs in the white-ball format for Bangladesh, wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das remains hopeful that his 'careless attitude' will bring respite for him in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA next month. Litton was dropped for the final two T20Is against Zimbabwe after scoring just 1, 23, and 12 in the first three games of the five-match series. He has been off-colour for quite some time in the limited-overs. Although, he has been part of the 15-member squad for the showpiece event is eager to come out of the lean patch in the ICC tournament.

"I don't think there is nothing to overthink during bad times because you are going through a bad patch the more you overthink it will only be bad for you. The only option left to you is how hard you are working and how much importance you are giving in practice. I think during bad times you need to be cool and calm without thinking too much and just focus on your cricket," Litton was quoted as saying on BCB's official Facebook page on Tuesday.

"A lot of people motivate me all the time and I speak with a lot of coaches with whom I talk, and they motivate me, and I think it is important to get that encouragement at this time and my wife always motivates me and you don't need anything else," he said.

"It is important to carry the performance in good time because you are playing well in one match and lot of things can be going around your head like I am doing well and you start having a careless attitude and I think during good times the man who is working hard on continuous basis and having a clear mind like for example I can say about Towhid Hridoy as he is playing well in the last couple of matches and he is carrying the momentum and that is a big thing," he added.

While acknowledging that he did not perform as well as he could have in the recent ICC events, Litton stated that the Bangladeshi team has improved since the last T20 World Cup. "From the 2022 World Cup our T20 side is quite balanced as we won a lot of series and we are playing good T20 cricket and it is not like we are just winning because we won by playing good cricket so certainly there would be some other pressure in the World Cup and every team will have that but if we can play fearless cricket by remaining calm and cool without thinking about the outcome I think we have a good chance," said Litton.

"As a team, we could not do what we expected in 2021 and in fact, I would say in both 2021 and 2022 as a team we were not. As far as 2022 is concerned we were indifferent and though we failed to win against any big teams, we didn't do too badly.

"If I have to talk about myself in that case, it was not up to the mark considering the performances that I should have delivered. If I haven't scored 100 runs in the last two World Cups and this time score 101 runs in that case, I have done better. What I could not achieve I will try to do better than that," he said. "The 2019 World Cup will be memorable for me, and it could have been memorable if I could have won the game against India in 2022," he added.