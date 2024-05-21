Tagging Complaints To PMO Doesn’T Make Any Difference, Says Goa Power Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, May 21 (IANS) Taking strong objection to the trend of tagging the Prime Minister's Office and Chief Minister's Office to lodge complaints of power failures, Goa's Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar on Tuesday said that it doesn't make any difference to him as such complaints are lodged on behest of politicians.

Addressing a press conference in the capital city, Sudin Dhavalikar said that instead of complaining to him, the common man should complain to engineers to resolve the issues.

“Though we are working for a smooth supply of power, people keep on complaining. Some complaints are genuine and some are lodged at the behest of politicians. They are instigated by politicians to raise complaints on social media. They tweet and tag the Prime Minister's Office and Chief Minister's Office complaining against our officers. This doesn't make any difference to us,” Dhavalikar said.

“One complained against me that I don't respond to phone calls, but actually I don't have a mobile network at my residence. If anyone sends me SMS then I can respond to it and immediately take action. Instead of calling the Minister, if people call officers then prompt action can be initiated. But people complain about their own publicity. They should not do it. I welcome positive criticism,” he said.

He said that the voltage problem also arises because of customers wherein they use the load thrice times more than sanctioned.“Customers don't speak about their mistakes. But they complain at the behest of politicians,” Dhavalikar said.

Sudin Dhavalikar said that he takes the criticism positively which helps the department to resolve the issues.

“Fluctuation and power failures take place due to the collapse of trees and other issues. This will be reduced after underground cabling across the state is complete. So far 40 per cent of work has been completed, which was started two years back,” Dhavalikar said.