Sanitation Worker Found Hanging From Tree In JNU

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) A 55-year-old sanitation worker at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was found hanging from a tree on the campus on Tuesday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay, a resident of Kusumpur Pahadi.

According to the police, a PCR call was received on Tuesday afternoon informing about a 'suicide' in JNU. On reaching the spot, the police found Vijay hanging from a tree with an iron chain tied around his neck.

“The deceased was working as a private safai karmachari in JNU,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), Rohit Meena.

“The spot was inspected by the crime team and proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated. Further inquiry is on to ascertain the reason behind the suicide,” the DCP added.