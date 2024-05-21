(MENAFN- IANS) Don't degenerate Tamils to gain vote in North Indian states, Stalin to Modi Chennai, May 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to denigrate Tamil Nadu and Tamil people for garnering votes in North Indian states. Stalin took strong exception to a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the keys of the Puri Jagannath temple treasury were in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu said that the PM's statement had apart from insulting crores of believers of Lord Puri Jagannath, it was also offensive to the people of Tamil Nadu who are maintaining a cordial relationship with the people of Odisha. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in a statement on Tuesday said,“ Can Prime Minister Modi accuse the people of Tamil Nadu of stealing from the treasury of Lord Jagannath of Puri? Will calling the people of Tamil Nadu dishonest not amount to insulting the people of Tamil Nadu? Why does the PM harbour so much hatred towards the people of Tamil Nadu ?” Lashing out against the Prime Minister, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said,“ The Prime Minister who glorifies Tamil language and lauds the intellectual capacity of Tamils while he is in Tamil Nadu, projects the same people as 'thieves' and 'hate- mongers' while he is campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.” He said,“ People will understand his double standards, the Prime Minister must stop denigrating Tamil Nadu and Tamils for votes.” The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also said that the Prime Minister was promoting enmity between states and its people through his hate speeches instead of being a role model and highlighting his government's achievements and party's ideology and leveling constructive criticism against the opposition during campaigns without violating political decorum. He also added that the Prime Minister's speeches do not augur well for the country.

