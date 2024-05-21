Global Cities Index 2024: Delhi Better Than Mumbai In Economy, Quality Of Life UP's Sultanpur Grabs Last Spot On List

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi is the best among Indian cities to be ranked among Oxford Economics' 1,000 Global Cities ranking released on Tuesday. The national capital, however, ranks 350 on the global chart. Several other Indian cities were below the chart READ: Mumbai most expensive city for expats in India; see full list hereAccording to the report, Delhi fared better than Mumbai in several parameters, including Economics, Human Capital, and Quality of Life. Delhi was worse in the Environment ranking, while all the Indian cities ranked 380 on Governance was ranked 973 in the environment category, which was the worst among all the other Indian cities except Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, which was ranked 989 in this same category READ: Mumbai ranks 3rd after Manila, Dubai in Knight Frank Prime Global Cities Index, sees 10% YoY growth in luxury home rateThe city of Sultanpur, located in India's Uttar Pradesh, ranked the lowest – at the 1,000th spot. The Global Cities Index covers the 1,000 largest cities in the world, which are located in 163 different countries the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024, cities are scored across five different categories to \"achieve a well-rounded comparison of locations\". The five categories are Economics, Human Capital, Quality of Life, Environment, and Governance's a look at the first 10 India cities which found a spot on Global Cities Ranking:



MENAFN21052024007365015876ID1108240065