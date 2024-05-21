Russian Forces Hit Konotop With Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched a missile attack on the production infrastructure of Konotop, Sumy region.
The press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy launched a missile attack on the production infrastructure of Konotop," the statement said.
The military administration has noted that all relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified. Read also:
As Ukrinform reported, on the night and morning of May 21, Russians fired twice at the border area and settlements of the Sumy region. A total of 13 explosions were recorded.
