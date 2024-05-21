Singapore Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing, One Passenger Killed And 30 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, a Singapore Airlines flight from London made an emergency landing in Bangkok due to severe turbulence, killing one passenger on board.

This is reported by the BBC , Ukrinform reports.

There were 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which was operating flight SQ 321, the airline said in a statement. The plane was bound for Singapore but was diverted to Bangkok and landed at 15:45 local time.

The airline noted that it was cooperating with Thai authorities to provide medical assistance to the passengers and had sent a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance that may be needed.

Thai media reported 30 injuries, while Singapore Airlines did not specify how many people were injured, Reuters reports.

Ukraine nationalises two Russian passenger

What exactly caused the deaths on board the plane has not yet been specified.

Turbulence is a part of flying - but serious incidents are rare, and a little shaking during the flight is usually not a concern, the newspaper writes. Sometimes it can be anticipated, with pilots communicating with each other to give advance warning - but it can also come out of nowhere. Although it is a weather phenomenon, turbulence can occur anywhere and under any conditions.

As reported by Ukrinform, at least 50 people were injured and 12 of them were hospitalised after a flight from Sydney to the New Zealand city of Auckland experienced severe turbulence.

Photo: Getty Images