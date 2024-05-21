Arab Parliament Calls For Just Solution To Palestine Issue

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, May 21 (Petra) -- The Arab Parliament Tuesday renewed its call for a just and comprehensive peace settlement to the Palestinian issue, and declared support for President Mahmoud Abbas's proposal to hold an international peace conference.The Arab Parliament's Palestine Committee reaffirmed at a meeting in Cairo that it totally rejected any attempt to "liquidate" the Palestinian cause and the "systematic and forced" displacement of the Palestinian people, or another Nakba (catastrophe).It stressed the need to take "irreversible steps" toward implementing the two-state solution and restoring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right of return and self-determination.The committee adopted a draft resolution that will be passed to the Arab Parliament's plenary session due to be held on Saturday.