JAF Carries Out New Airdrops Of Aid To Southern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 21 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) on Tuesday carried out three airdrops of humanitarian food aid, targeting a number of locations in the south of the Gaza Strip.The new aid came as Israel widened the war and intensified attacks throughout the enclave, increasing the suffering of civilians amid severe shortages of food and relief supplies.Taking part in the latest airdrops were a Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft, one from Egypt and one from Germany.JAF pledged to continue sending humanitarian food and medical aid via an air bridge between Marka Airport to Al-Arish International Airport, airdrops or land convoys in solidarity with "the brotherly people of Gaza" to help them overcome the difficult conditions.Today's airdrops by JAF brought the total number to 96 since the beginning of the Israeli aggression, along with 248 airdrops that were conducted jointly with Arab and world countries.