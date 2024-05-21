Princess Basma Sponsors National Scout Meeting Celebrating Independence Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, May 21 (Petra) -- Her Highness Princess Basma bint Talal, President of the Jordanian Scouts and Guides Association, sponsored the National Scout Meeting in Dibin, Jerash Governorate, on Tuesday.The event, organized by the Ministry of Education, celebrated Independence Day under the theme "Independence Meeting."During the ceremony, attended by Minister of Education Azmi Muhafza and Governor of Jerash Firas Al-Faour, Princess Basma emphasized the enduring significance of independence for all Jordanians.She noted that the annual commemoration renews the nation's hope and determination towards continued progress and achievement for Jordan and its future generations.Princess Basma praised the Scout Movement, celebrating the 78th anniversary of Jordan's independence, for its historical achievements and contributions. She highlighted the movement's development and its leading position in both Arab and international scouting.She also acknowledged the Ministry of Education and the Jordanian Scouts and Guides Association for their support in enhancing the presence and role of the Scouting movement in both government and private schools.She commended the members of the Jordanian Scout and Guides Movement for their ongoing efforts to develop the movement, refine the talents and skills of its members, and equip them with valuable life skills.Raeda Badr, Advisor to the Minister of Education for the Directorate of Scouts and Guides, stated that the Independence Day celebration highlights national achievements in various sectors, particularly in education and the Scout movement.Badr outlined the Scout Movement's role in enriching the educational process, fostering bonds among Girl Guides from across the Kingdom, enhancing national pride, and preserving the nation's resources through volunteerism and community service.She also reviewed the directorate's programs and plans to promote the Scouting movement in schools, emphasizing its importance in building students' character and providing essential life skills.