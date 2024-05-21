(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Visits Al Rostamani Group and Commends its Exemplary Emiratisation Initiatives







AW Rostamani Group Leads the Way in Emiratisation Efforts

His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, recently visited the headquarters of AW Rostamani Group in Dubai. The Minister was accompanied by distinguished officials from the ministry and was warmly welcomed by Khalid Al Rostamani, Chairman and Group CEO.

During the visit, His Excellency was introduced to AW Rostamani Group's comprehensive efforts in the nationalization of jobs and its remarkable success in attracting and empowering Emirati talent. The group's proven track record in providing meaningful employment opportunities for UAE citizens was also showcased. The visit highlighted the group's significant accomplishments in recent years, including a consistent 2% annual increase in the number of Emirati employees, in alignment with the nation's Emiratisation target policies.

The diversified roles held by Emirati citizens within the group encompass prestigious positions across multiple domains. These include executive management in real estate, administrative functions in procurement, leasing, and service, mechanical and electrical engineering, consulting in the service sector, leadership roles in the legal field, and numerous other creative positions.

During the visit, His Excellency toured Nissan showroom in Deira, Dubai, where he was briefed on the latest facilities and amenities designed to ensure maximum customer satisfaction. His Excellency also had the opportunity to engage with a cadre of Emirati employees working for the group. He listened intently to their professional insights and practical experiences, commending their exceptional efforts and excellence in their respective roles.

Khalid Al Rostamani expressed his profound appreciation for the visit by His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar to the group's headquarters, underscoring its significance in reinforcing partnerships between the government and private sectors. He emphasized its role in strengthening the goals of the Emiratisation agenda, stating, 'At AW Rostamani Group, we remain steadfast in our pursuit to achieve our objectives, aligning them seamlessly with the strategic goals of the UAE. This approach has opened doors of opportunity for the people of our nation, fostering an inspiring work environment that empowers our national cadres to reach new heights of excellence across diverse fields, while nurturing their talents and providing unparalleled motivation.'

'We take immense pride in the efforts of our team and the remarkable accomplishments we have attained in recent years. These achievements are a testament to our unwavering commitment to Emiratisation initiatives, further solidifying our leading position as a major contributor toward realizing the nation's strategic objectives,' Al Rostamani added.

AW Rostamani Group's remarkable achievements also include the launch and development of specialized training programs for Emirati graduates, forged in partnership with leading universities and government agencies. During the 2021-2023 period, the prestigious group welcomed 195 trainees, underscoring its significant contribution and firm dedication to align with the strategic goals of the United Arab Emirates.

These comprehensive training initiatives have left a lasting imprint on the lives of students and employees alike, equipping them with essential skills and practical experience necessary to thrive in their careers. The group's holistic approach includes meticulous tracking and evaluation of the progress and success of graduate trainees, as well as providing steadfast support and guidance to ensure their continuous development and retention.

Through these strategic endeavors, AW Rostamani Group has played a pivotal role in nurturing a distinguished Emirati talent pool, capable of adapting to the ever-evolving business landscape. This steadfast commitment to empowering national cadres reinforces the group's position as a trailblazer in supporting the UAE's human capital development agenda.

AW Rostamani Group's steadfast pledge to Emiratisation has been recognized with the prestigious 'UAE Emiratisation Award' for two consecutive years, 2021 and 2022. This esteemed award is implemented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, underscoring the government's dedication to strengthening partnerships with the private sector.

The group's back-to-back wins of this highly coveted award serve as a testament to its solid efforts in cultivating a thriving work environment that empowers and nurtures national human resources. This recognition further solidifies AW Rostamani Group's position as a trailblazer in the realm of Emiratisation, setting a benchmark for private sector entities to actively contribute towards the nation's strategic goals of developing a skilled and self-reliant Emirati workforce.

AW Rostamani Group has further strengthened its commitment to the Emiratisation agenda by forging strategic partnerships with a diverse array of esteemed educational institutions. These collaborations include the Higher Colleges of Technology, the American University in Dubai, the University of Sharjah, the American University of Sharjah, and Ajman University.

In addition to these academic partnerships, the group has actively participated in the National Career Exhibition on an annual basis. This engagement aims to enhance development opportunities for Emirati students, providing them with the necessary support and guidance as they embark on their practical journey.

Complementing these external initiatives, AW Rostamani Group has also hosted internal recruitment events and successfully organized open meetings in cooperation with NAFES, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Department of Economic Development.