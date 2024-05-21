Jewish Settlers Breach Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Police Escort

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, May 21 (Petra) -- Some 153 Jewish settlers and 48 seminary students, escorted by heavily-armed Israeli police, stormed into the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ Haram Al Sharif compound in occupied Jerusalem on Tuesday in the latest breach of one of Islam's holiest shrines.The Islamic Waqf (endowments) Department in Jerusalem, which administers the holy site, said in a statement that the hardliners performed prayers and provocations in the compound's grounds amid strict security by special police forces.It said hundreds of police were deployed in the walled Old City and entrances to the compound, who searched Palestinian worshipers and restricted access to the site.