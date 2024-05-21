Workshop: Clima-Med Program Seeks To Implement Municipal Energy Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 21 (Petra) - Clima-Med - Acting for Climate in South Mediterranean, a EU-funded program, in cooperation with Ministry of Local Administration, continued to hold workshops on strengthening capabilities of Jordan's municipalities to prepare and implement climate projects.39 mayor or heads of newly established municipal committees or their representatives participated in the 2nd Clima-Med workshop held Tuesday, according to a ministry statement.Speaking at the event, Clima-Med Team Leader, Dr. Naguib Amin, stressed the importance of Jordanian municipalities's efforts to benefit from "sustainable" energy projects available regionally and globally.Amin also noted the program's readiness to assist Jordanian municipalities in thoroughly developing plans and projects to enable them to obtain grants from regional and international donor agencies and organizations.For his part, Media Advisor at Ministry of Local Administration, Mohammad Malkawi, said the ministry embarked on establishing projects aimed to confront climate change, in cooperation with the USAID program to support the Kingdom's municipalities.In this regard, he referred to the Early Warning and Emergency Center linked to all emergency rooms in the Kingdom's 104 municipalities, 21 joint services councils, and other operations rooms affiliated with ministries and public departments.Malkwai noted the ministry is also "keen" to improve solid waste collection methods, reduce carbon emissions, and reduce costs.Work, he affirmed, will be completed to sort solid waste from the source in the commercial sector in three municipalities of Karak, Jerash, and Zarqa to recycle waste materials to reduces pressure on landfills.