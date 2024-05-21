Jordanian-Omani Partnerships Developing In Pharmaceutical Industry Sector-JCI

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 21 (Petra) -Representative of Therapeutic Industries and Medical Supply Sector in Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Fadi Atrash, affirmed "promising" opportunities for the products of Jordanian pharmaceutical industry to enhance their presence within Omani market, supported by "constantly" developing partnerships.In remarks to "Petra" Tuesday, Atrash referred to the "distinguished, successful and innovative" partnership between two Jordanian and Omani factories in Salalah Industrial Zone, describing this step as the beginning of partnerships between the two countries' pharmaceutical sectors.Atrash said periodic and continuous meetings are held between the sector and Oman Investment Authority (OIA), which is "keen" to provide all possibilities to strengthen the joint relations in pharmaceutical industries field and benefit from Jordan's expertise in this area.Atrash added that the JCI is "constantly" seeking to increase the sector's exports, especially pharmaceutical products, to the Omani market by holding meetings and organizing trade missions.During the past months, he said the JCI organized field visits for an Omani delegation to some Jordanian pharmaceutical factories to learn about the sector's development and diversity of its "high-quality" products.Additionally, he stressed that the "distinguished" bilateral relations at the political and economic levels constitute a "solid" foundation for building "complementary and participatory" ties.Jordanian industry, he noted, is "keen" to strengthen economic cooperation with the Omani side to double trade exchange and benefit from mutual trade agreements with most world countries to transfer technology and increase joint investments.Jordan's pharmaceutical industry sector enjoys direct support and attention from His Majesty King Abdullah II, and has been included in Economic Modernization Vision due to its "positive" impact on the national economy, he pointed out.Atrash indicated that the sector occupies a "prominent and pioneering" position in the region and seeks to make the Kingdom a regional center for pharmaceutical products.