Mixed market sentiment weighs on dollar trend, cryptocurrencies rise on Ethereum optimism

(MENAFN) The dollar encountered uncertainty in its trajectory during Tuesday's trading session as traders grappled with differing opinions regarding the anticipated timing of US monetary policy easing later this year. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies experienced a notable uptick, propelled by a surge in the price of Ethereum amid mounting anticipation for the imminent approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).



Amidst this backdrop, the euro saw a marginal increase of 0.06 percent, reaching USD1.0860. Market participants are eagerly awaiting Thursday's data release from the European Central Bank (ECB), which is expected to provide further insights into the monetary easing cycle in the eurozone, particularly through data on wages and the purchasing managers' index.



With limited US economic data available this week to inform currency movements, traders are closely scrutinizing comments from Federal Reserve bank presidents for clues about US interest rate expectations and the potential commencement of the monetary easing cycle. Despite last week's favorable decline in consumer price pressures in April, many Fed officials reiterated calls for continued cautious monetary policy during Monday's discussions.



Market expectations suggest a projected 42 basis points cut in interest rates by the Fed in 2024, indicating a potential 25 basis point cut and a 68 percent likelihood of a second move by December. This contrasts with previous expectations of two rate cuts, underscoring a shift in sentiment following recent comments from central bank officials signaling a bias toward maintaining a tightening monetary policy stance.



Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar experienced a modest decline of 0.08 percent, settling at 104.52. The mixed market sentiment prevailing in currency markets underscores the intricate interplay of factors shaping currency movements, including monetary policy expectations, economic data releases, and broader market sentiment.

