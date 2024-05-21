Kuwait Ministry Of Information Stresses Importance Of GCC Media Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Information Undersecretary Dr. Nasser Muhaisen stressed on Tuesday the importance of strengthening and developing media cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

This came in Muhaisen's statement to KUNA, after Kuwait's participation in the GCC Undersecretaries of Information Ministries' preparatory meeting of the 27th GCC Ministers of Information meeting, which is scheduled on Thursday in Doha.

He added that the meeting discussed various topics of common interests, including setting a media plan to spread awareness and preserve the gulf identity, as well as introduce artificial intelligence and digitalization.

Muhaisen stressed the importance of exchanging information and experiences for the development of the media sector in the GCC countries, adding that Kuwait welcomes to host the upcoming meeting. (end)

