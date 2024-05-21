Spain Recalls Ambassador To Argentine Due To Pres. Offensive Remarks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, May 21 (KUNA) -- Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Spanish Cooperation Jose Manuel Albares recalled Ambassador from Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires on pretext of Argentinian President, Javier Milei, remarks insulting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and wife.

In a statement, the Foreign Minister mentioned that Spain recalled its Ambassador definitively after Milei refused to apologize for his comments accusing Sanchez and his wife of corruption and exploitation of power.

Albares and Sanchez called on the Argentinian President to publicly apologize, saying that his comments are an infringement on local matters and a blatant attack on Spain affirming that they will take measures necessary to defend Spanish sovereignty and integrity.

Milei was on an official visit to Spanish capital, Madrid, upon invitation of right wing party VOX to take part in a political activity that included a number of European right wing party chiefs. (end)











