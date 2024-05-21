European stocks fall after cautionary remarks from US Federal Reserve officials

(MENAFN) European stocks took a downward turn on Tuesday, mirroring the negative sentiment observed in Asian markets, as investor optimism waned following cautious remarks from US Federal Reserve officials regarding potential interest rate cuts. As of 07:10 GMT, the Stoxx 600 index, a broad gauge of European equities, experienced a 0.3 percent decline. Losses in the banking and utility sectors offset gains in healthcare stocks, contributing to the overall dip in stock prices.



Market participants are closely monitoring the upcoming release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy Committee meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, along with Nvidia's earnings report, to gauge the continuation of the positive momentum that had propelled American and European stocks upward in recent periods. However, investor enthusiasm was tempered by statements from US central bank officials, including Vice President Philip Jefferson, who refrained from indicating a definitive downward trajectory of inflation towards the bank's target of two percent. Instead, several officials advocated for a cautious approach to monetary policy.



Despite the decline in stock prices, data revealing a larger-than-expected decrease in producer prices in Germany during April failed to offset market concerns. The cautious tone adopted by US Federal Reserve officials overshadowed positive economic indicators, contributing to the subdued market sentiment.



In company-specific news, AstraZeneca shares saw a modest increase of 0.9 percent after the pharmaceutical company announced its ambitious goal to boost revenues by approximately 75 percent to $80 billion by 2030. This announcement provided a slight boost to investor confidence amid the broader market downturn.

