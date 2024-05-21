Cryptocurrency market rises on speculation with Ethereum ETF approval

(MENAFN) Cryptocurrencies experienced a significant surge in trading activity on Tuesday, fueled by optimism surrounding potential decisions from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the Ethereum currency. Ethereum led the charge, recording a remarkable 9 percent jump, with its value soaring to USD3,680.98, as reported by Coin Metrics. This uptrend follows Ethereum's substantial gains during Monday's trading session, where it surged by 20 percent.



Meanwhile, Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, also saw gains of 2 percent, trading at approximately USD71,350. This increase comes after Bitcoin's 8 percent rise on Monday, marking a resurgence above the USD70,000 threshold.



In tandem with the rise in cryptocurrency prices, shares of companies associated with the crypto sector experienced notable gains as well. Shares of prominent platforms such as Coinbase and MicroStrategy each rose by 2 percent in after-hours trading, while Robinhood shares climbed by 3 percent. Additionally, several Bitcoin mining stocks observed a 3 percent uptick in their value.



The surge in cryptocurrency prices and related equities is largely attributed to renewed investor optimism surrounding the potential approval of Ethereum ETFs by the SEC. Reports suggesting that the SEC has requested updated documentation from relevant investment fund issuers have sparked speculation among investors, prompting a flurry of trading activity in anticipation of favorable regulatory decisions.



Bartosz Lipinski, CEO of Cube Exchange, noted that Ethereum's price saw a notable boost following unverified reports indicating that the SEC may greenlight ETFs linked to Ethereum during the current week. This speculation underscores the significant impact of regulatory developments on cryptocurrency markets, as investors closely monitor regulatory agencies' decisions for cues on future market movements.



As anticipation builds over the possibility of Ethereum ETF approvals, the cryptocurrency market continues to exhibit heightened volatility and trading activity, reflecting the market's sensitivity to regulatory dynamics and investor sentiment.

