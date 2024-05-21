Nikkei falls as investors are cautious ahead of Nvidia earnings report

(MENAFN) In a session marked by cautious investor sentiment, Japan's Nikkei index relinquished its early gains to close lower, influenced by anticipation surrounding the forthcoming earnings report of US chipmaker Nvidia. The Nikkei index concluded the trading day with a decline of 0.31 percent, settling at 38,946.93 points, after initially surging by as much as 0.7 percent earlier in the session. This reversal follows a previous session where the index experienced a notable uptick of 0.78 percent, reaching the 39,000-point milestone for the first time in a month. Similarly, the broader Topix index also registered a decline of 0.3 percent, closing at 2,759.72 points.



Shigetoshi Kamada, General Manager of the Research Department at Tachibana Securities, highlighted that the momentum observed in the Nikkei index failed to sustain as investors adopted a more cautious stance, refraining from active buying ahead of Nvidia's earnings announcement scheduled for the following day. This cautious approach reflects investors' keen interest in the performance and outlook of key players in the technology sector, given their significant influence on market sentiment.



Notably, Daikin Air Conditioning Industries emerged as a prominent contributor to the Nikkei index's losses, with its shares declining by 4.68 percent. Similarly, SoftBank Group, a notable investment group in the technology sector, experienced a 1.64 percent decrease in its share value. However, chip-related stocks exhibited resilience, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron witnessing gains of 1.45 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



The insurance sector demonstrated robust performance, buoyed by positive developments from MS&AD Insurance Group. Following the group's announcement on Monday forecasting a 65 percent increase in net profits and plans for a share buyback of up to 8.2 percent, shares of MS&AD Insurance Group surged by 13.79 percent. This favorable news contributed to bolstering investor confidence in the insurance sector, underscoring the diverse dynamics influencing market movements in the Japanese equity market.

