Gold prices fall marginally amid dollar strength, geopolitical tensions

(MENAFN) Gold prices faced slight losses during Tuesday's trading session, as the strengthening of the dollar prompted a retreat from the record peak achieved in the previous session. The precious metal dipped by 0.5 percent to USD2,413.69 per ounce in spot trading, while US gold futures experienced a 0.9 percent decline to USD2,417.10 per ounce by 0538 GMT. The appreciation of the dollar index by 0.1 percent contributed to making dollar-denominated gold less appealing to buyers holding alternative currencies.



Supportive factors such as growing speculation that the Federal Reserve will initiate interest rate cuts later in the year, coupled with geopolitical uncertainties, have continued to buoy demand for gold as a safe haven asset. Commodity strategist Soni Kumari from Bank ANZ noted that market expectations for interest rate cuts have heightened following a recent slowdown in inflation figures. Additionally, geopolitical risks have played a significant role in propelling gold prices to new record highs.



Exceptional buying activity in China during the first quarter of the year further bolstered gold demand, with strong interest in bullion and coins reaching their highest levels since 2017. These robust demand dynamics helped offset investment outflows in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and contributed to upward pressure on gold prices.



Market participants are eagerly awaiting the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting scheduled for Wednesday, along with comments from various Fed officials throughout the week. The recent tragic incident involving the killing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash near the Azerbaijan border has heightened risk aversion sentiments, providing an additional boost to gold's upward trajectory.

