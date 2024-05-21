Dubai International Airport greets 23M passengers in first quarter of 2024

(MENAFN) Dubai International Airport has achieved a historic milestone with a record-breaking performance in the first quarter of this year, welcoming a staggering 23 million passengers. This marks an impressive increase of 8.4 percent compared to the same period last year, reflecting the airport's continued growth trajectory. According to Dubai Airports, this exceptional performance sets the stage for an anticipated total of approximately 91 million passengers for the entirety of 2024.



The month of January notably recorded the highest passenger movement, with 7.9 million passengers passing through the airport terminals. Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, attributed this strong growth to various factors, including the expansion of the airport's global network to encompass 256 destinations served by 90 international airlines, including the two flagship carriers, Emirates Airlines and Flydubai.



Griffiths expressed optimism regarding the airport's projected passenger figures for the year, stating that Dubai International Airport is poised to surpass its previous record of 89.1 million passengers set in 2018. This optimistic outlook underscores Dubai's status as a leading aviation hub and highlights the airport's pivotal role in facilitating global connectivity.



Dubai International Airport remains a vital gateway, connecting the emirate to over 256 destinations spanning across 102 countries. India retained its position as the top source market, with a total of 3.1 million passengers, followed closely by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with 2 million passengers, and the United Kingdom with 1.5 million passengers. This diverse passenger mix underscores the airport's significance as a key conduit for international travel and commerce, further solidifying its position as one of the world's busiest and most dynamic aviation hubs.

MENAFN21052024000045015682ID1108239712