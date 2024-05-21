At Peace Summit Austria To Be Represented By Chancellor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer will represent Austria at the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The head of the Austrian government announced his participation as he spoke with journalists at the federal office in Vienna on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Yes, this is an important conference in Switzerland, and I can now immediately announce that I will be present there as the Federal Chancellor of Austria," Nehammer said, answering the question from the Ukrinform correspondent of whether he will participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Nehammer also noted that Austria "will continue to expand" its aid to Ukraine in humanitarian cooperation.

"We have already invested EUR 235 million that came directly from Austria to Ukraine, in humanitarian aid, in addition to the funds that we co-finance as Austria when the European Union provides funds to Ukraine. We cooperate in many areas, especially when it comes to helping the wounded, when it comes to rehabilitation, especially for those with amputations, as well as for women and children. Austria is also a leader in cooperation with Ukraine to alleviate the suffering of civilians," the head of the Austrian government said.

As reported, the Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. Heads of state and government from all continents are expected to take part. The countries that will be represented at the event will develop a common negotiating position before handing it over to Russia.

The Ukrainian Peace formula is a diplomatic mechanism offered by Ukraine to achieve a just end to the war unleashed by Russia.