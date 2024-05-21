Ukraine's NSDC Secretary, Japan's Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Defense Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksandr Lytvynenko met with Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda to discuss strengthening security and defense cooperation between the two countries.

The NSDC's press service reported this on its Facebook page , according to Ukrinform.

“On Tuesday, May 21, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine met with a Japanese delegation headed by the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine to discuss issues of cooperation between the two countries in the context of strengthening cooperation in the security and defense sectors,” the statement said.

The parties also exchanged views on preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

Lytvynenko provided his counterpart with an overview of the current state of the Ukrainian energy system, as well as the military and political situation in Ukraine.

's ambassador, Ukraine's interior minister discuss situation of Kharkiv, security challenge

For his part, the Ambassador of Japan assured that his country's consistent policy of supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people remains unchanged.

The parties noted the importance of continuing the positive dynamics of bilateral contacts and agreed on further steps in this direction.

Photo credit: NSDC