Azerbaijani Minister: We Invite Our Uzbek Colleagues To COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov extended aninvitation to his Uzbek colleagues to attend the COP29 event inBaku, Azernews reports.

Minister Jabbarov emphasised the importance of Uzbekistan'sparticipation in this significant event, extending a cordialinvitation to join the discussions in Baku.

"We consider important the participation of our Uzbek colleaguesat this unique platform in terms of significance, scale, andconnection with this event; we once again invite them to Baku," theminister noted.

"In November, the COP29 event - the next UN climate conference,will be held in Baku. Our country is committed to protecting theenvironment. Azerbaijan's selection as the host of COP29demonstrates our active role in the development of globaldiscussions on climate change and sustainable development."

The minister also emphasised this commitment at the forum Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov highlightedAzerbaijan's active engagement in global dialogues concerningclimate change and sustainable development during the IIAzerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum.