Bhupinder Hooda Only Focused On Making His Son MP, Nadda Says In Haryana

(MENAFN- IANS) Rohtak/Jind, May 21 (IANS) Taking a jibe at two-time Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, BJP President J.P. Nadda said on Tuesday that the Congress leader is only focused on making his son an MP, but Rohtak desires 'Teesri Baar, Modi Sarkar' (Modi government for a third term).

The Congress has fielded Bhupinder Hooda's son Deepender Singh Hooda as its candidate from the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat.

Conducting roadshows in Rohtak and Jind in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidates Arvind Sharma and Mohan Lal Badoli, respectively, amid slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Modi-Modi', Nadda said,“Congress and the INDI Alliance are living examples of corruption, dynastic politics, and appeasement.

"The massive public support for the roadshows clearly indicates that the BJP is receiving overwhelming public endorsement, and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time with more than 400 seats.”

He also said that along with Rohtak and Sonipat, the lotus will bloom with more than 50 per cent of vote share on the remaining eight Lok Sabha seats in the state as well.

"The entire INDI Alliance, including the Congress, is attempting to divide people and the nation. While the previous Congress-led governments kept issues like 'One rank, One Pension' hanging for 40 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi resolved them in his first term.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says they speak for the welfare of farmers, but the Congress insulted Jat farmer leader Jagdeep Dhankhar who sits in a constitutional position. Also, the Congress-led UPA government sent only Rs 41,000 crore to Haryana in 10 years, but the Modi government provided Haryana with Rs 2.70 lakh crore in the past 10 years,” the BJP President said.

He also said that despite the assault on an AAP MP at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the entire INDI Alliance has chosen to remain silent on the issue.

"Their silence has made it clear that while Congress raises slogans like 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon', when it comes to standing up for women, they choose to remain silent. This also indicates that for Congress, the leaders of the coalition are more valuable than the safety of the country's women.

"Kejriwal, who talks about respecting women, allowed the assault on a female MP of his party inside his home. The true character of the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal have been exposed before the public,” the BJP chief said.

As per the INDIA bloc's seat-sharing pact, the Congress is contesting nine seats in Haryana, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in the fray from Kurukshetra.

Both the BJP and its former coalition partner JJP are contesting 10 seats, while the INLD is in the fray on seven seats.

Polling in all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place in the sixth phase on May 25. The results will be out on June 4.