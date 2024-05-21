Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Chief of the Kuwaiti Army General Staff, Lieutenant General Bandar Al-Muzain, and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Daniel Shapiro chair the Joint Military Committee (JMC) meeting, held in Kuwait Monday and Tuesday.

TEHRAN -- Members of Iran's Assembly of Experts for Leadership elect Mohammad-Ali Movahedi Kermani as the president of the council with a majority of 55 votes out of 88 for a duration of two years.

CAIRO -- At least six people were killed and nine others injured as a bus fell into the River Nile at Abu Ghalib area in Egypt's central Giza Governorate on Tuesday, according to health authorities.

RAMALLAH -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health announces the death of six more Palestinians and the injury of 10 others by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin. (end)