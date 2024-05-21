Largest Ever Edition Of The International Exhibition For National Security & Resilience Gets Underway At ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



210 exhibitors set to showcase innovative new tech and products

35 participating countries represented 6 innovative new features included for the first time at ISNR

Abu Dhabi, 21 May 2024: Under the patronage of Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the largest ever edition of the International Exhibition for National Security & Resilience (ISNR) 2024 kicked off today at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Held under the theme of“Accelerating Transformation in National Security Ecosystem”, ISNR now has a global reputation as an essential platform for the national and cyber security sectors.

The total square meterage of area space at this year's event has increased by 57% to total 24,038 square metres compared to the event's previous edition. The 210 exhibitors participating at ISNR 2024 represents a 14 percent on the event's 2022 edition. Also, the presence of 35 participating countries shows a 6 percent increase that further reflects ISNR's expanding global profile.

Live demonstrations of new technology held at opening ceremony with a unique“Take Down” show provided an exciting introduction to the exhibition's action-packed three days.

With 84 UAE companies making up more than one third of the event's exhibiting companies, this shows a 34 percent increase in the number of local entities compared with ISNR's last edition. In addition, the UAE pavilion will be the largest of the 8 national pavilions present, offering further proof of the dynamic growth of UAE enterprises in the national security and resilience sectors.

The innovative potential of local talent will also be highlighted at ISNR's six unique new features running for the first time this year. For instance, the ISNR Startup Zone, powered by the Khalifa Fund, showcases 15 innovative startups debuting creative new tech and solutions. Running alongside the Start-up Zone, the Interpol Policing Hub, Cyber Security Hub, ISNR Talks, Tech Talks, and the Delegation Lounge will host yet more knowledge exchange and practical demonstrations.

Focusing on innovation in the realms of national security and policing, the inaugural ISNR Conference is another notable new feature that will host 650 decision makers and experts exploring security innovation pathways. Important themes to be covered include global transformations, refined national security concepts, and renewed security strategies and policies. Through plenary sessions and panel discussions, the conference provides a premier new platform for elite decision-makers, specialists and practitioners gathered from across the globe.

In addition to ISNR's new features, the prestigious ISNR Talks will return with interactive sessions covering topics such as cyber resilience, generative AI, digital intelligence, and predictive policing among others. A total of 30 sessions will host 38 speakers. An additional thought leadership forum will be the“MOI Talks”, with eight special dialogue sessions featuring 22 eminent speakers offering their expertise on a range of critically important issues related to child safety.