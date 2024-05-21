Sita Announces Acquisition Of Materna Ips In Game-Changing Move For The Air Travel Industry

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) This major strategic acquisition marks a giant step forward in SITA's global leadership in passenger processing. Combined expertise will reshape SITA and air travel.



21 May 2024 – SITA, the global leader in technology solutions for the air transport industry, today announced its acquisition of Materna IPS, leader in passenger handling for airports and airlines. The move will reshape the entire aviation industry, creating the world's most powerful passenger portfolio for airports and digital travel. It brings to life SITA's vision to reinvent travel and transport, boosting the company's leadership in passenger processing, as part of a fast-growth strategy for the years ahead.



With air traffic set to double by 2040, airports and airlines must deliver smoother passenger experiences. SITA's acquisition is a vital part of its focus on innovation and reinventing travel to meet pressing industry demands for increased terminal capacities and best-in-class secure solutions leading to easy travel for all passengers. It'll offer the industry a unique opportunity to transform airports from simple transit hubs to digital, personalized experiences for travelers across the world. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.



Materna IPS's portfolio allows airports to process more passengers and optimize resources to give travelers a better experience. They are market leaders in Self-Bag Drop, with a customer base spanning North America, India, Europe, and Japan. Materna IPS offers best-in-class secure solutions for all passenger touchpoints, from check-in to baggage claim and boarding.



SITA leads the world in passenger self-service solutions at the airport. By acquiring Materna IPS, Self-Bag Drop market leader, they're taking their leadership to another level. Especially as airports transform digitally and the market accelerates towards Self-Bag Drop. SITA and Materna IPS's solutions complement each other in a powerful way. Following the acquisition, SITA will be the undisputed leader in terms of end-to-end solution at airports.



'This is an exciting new era of travel! SITA's biggest acquisition ever is about to change the landscape of the whole aviation industry,' said David Lavorel, SITA CEO. 'By combining our solutions and expertise we'll take the passenger journey, and the operations around it, to a dimension of efficiency never seen before. Airports and airlines will get the most innovative passenger handling solutions available. Passengers all over the world can look forward to a new horizon in smooth, seamless, and contactless travel.'



He added: 'We're on a powerful transformation path. This acquisition fits perfectly with our growth strategy. We wanted to take a bold step towards transforming the future of travel, and we've done it. We can't wait to set off on this new journey with our colleagues at Materna IPS and reshape the future of travel together.'



Dr. Georg Oschmann, CEO at Materna IPS, added: 'As we embark on this exciting journey with SITA, we see boundless potential for growth and development. This strategic move is an ideal fit with our commitment to innovation and excellence. Together, we'll create unparalleled value in our industry and beyond, using our combined strengths to drive meaningful progress and more opportunity for everyone.'



This integration will build on Materna IPS's common use check-in solutions at kiosks, counters or online - multiple options for user-friendly self-bag drop, and more. This will make a powerful combination with SITA's portfolio of solutions, including biometrics, computer vision, digital travel, and airport operations management.

