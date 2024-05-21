Rick And Morty X SHEGLAM: Jump Into An Interdimensional Makeup Adventure

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Get ready to embark on an interdimensional makeup journey with the Rick and Morty x SHEGLAM Collection! SHEGLAM has teamed up with the beloved animated series Rick and Morty to launch a cosmic collection that's sure to excite fans and beauty enthusiasts alike.

Keep an eye out for hidden surprises sprinkled throughout the collection-this is a must-have for every Rick and Morty fan!

Featuring an out-of-this-world palette, The Full Collection Set is an otherworldly exploration of vibrant hues inspired by the multiverse. Whether you're creating a look from another dimension or just your everyday Earth glam, this palette is your ticket to infinite creativity. It contains the Rick and Morty x SHEGLAM lip gloss set, eyeshadow palette, setting powder, cream blush, setting spray, beauty sponge, mirror, and headband.

The Mr. Sanchez Cream Blush has landed on earth! Channel your inner Rick with this gorgeous and unique cream-to-powder formula, invented with you in mind. With a slightly shiny finish, this blush is easy to blend and spread for a radiant finish that stuns.

Command authority like Evil Morty with the Never Ricking Morty Setting Powder. Experience the lenticular effect that shifts from Morty Prime to Evil Morty, setting your makeup in style. With a translucent matte finish, you can find the lenticular effect by looking at the surface print at the front angle and the image in the mirror!

No need for anti-pickle serum with the Pickle Rick Setting Spray! Inspired by Rick's wild adventures, this cucumber-infused setting spray refreshes and moisturizes your skin while locking in your makeup for extended wear. Experience the essence of Pickle Rick with every spritz.

Unlock the secrets of the multiverse with the Meaning(lessness) of Life Palette, a new makeup essential! Capture the essence of interdimensional chaos with an eyeshadow palette that features a mix of bright mattes and sparkling pearls designed to glide effortlessly onto your eyelids, delivering intense pigment with minimal fallout.

Embrace the entire Smith family with the Family Counseling Lip Gloss Set. Featuring five shades named after Rick, Morty, Summer, Beth, and even Jerry (yes, Jerry!), these ultra-glossy formulas provide hydration and sparkle for a next-level pout. Express your mood or favorite character with each application. You can also snatch every shade of the Family Counseling Lip Glosses individually to add some glam to your next portal-jumping look!



