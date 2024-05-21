(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) and China's National Space Administration (CNSA) recently held their 7th Space Cooperation Subcommittee meeting.



This event sets the stage for a high-level commission in June in China, underscoring their growing space collaboration.



The virtual meet focused on current and upcoming initiatives under the China-Brazil Earth Resources Satellite Program (CBERS) .



This partnership, celebrated as a model of bilateral cooperation, actively explores educational exchange, space weather, and space sciences.



It showcases its broad reach and capabilities through these diverse initiatives.



Chaired by Zhang Kejian and Marco Antonio Chamon, the meeting involved various institutions, highlighting the broad collaborative network.







At the forum, Chamon stressed the alliance's importance, praising China's advances in satellite technology and Earth observation.



The decades-old partnership includes joint ventures in space weather research and cosmic studies, like the BINGO telescope project.



These initiatives explore cosmic phenomena and the Earth's ionosphere, supplying vital data for technology and environmental uses.



Chamon is hopeful about the partnership's future, emphasizing its crucial role in tackling global challenges like climate change and pollution.



He envisions a sustainable, beneficial relationship that will propel satellite technology and other innovations, enhancing both nations' capabilities.

Cosmic Cooperation: Brazil and China's Joint Leap into Space

